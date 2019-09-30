Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Big game in season finale
Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs and three RBI in Sunday's season finale victory over the Rays.
Hernandez's homer, a three-run shot off Yonny Chirinos in the fourth inning, gave him 26 for the season. He'll finish the year with a .230/.306/.472 slash line, good for a 102 wRC+. That number looks better for a center fielder than for a corner outfielder, and Hernandez did make the majority of his starts in center, but he graded out quite poorly there according to both DRS and UZR. A league-average bat on a player who really should be playing an outfield corner sure looks like a fourth outfielder, though the Blue Jays may not have the players to push him to a bench role next season.
