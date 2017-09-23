Play

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs Friday against the Yankees.

Hernandez launched his third bomb of the season to give the Blue Jays a third inning lead they'd never relinquish. Although he owns a .518 slugging percentage, he's struggled at the plate since belting a pair of homers on September 9, and he hasn't been a reliable fantasy producer over the last two weeks.

