Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Blasts eighth bomb of season Friday
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs Friday against the Yankees.
Hernandez launched his third bomb of the season to give the Blue Jays a third inning lead they'd never relinquish. Although he owns a .518 slugging percentage, he's struggled at the plate since belting a pair of homers on September 9, and he hasn't been a reliable fantasy producer over the last two weeks.
