Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Blasts first spring homer
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
He took Daniel Norris deep in the first inning for his first blast of the spring. Hernandez is now slashing an impressive .405/.463/.514 through 14 games, but given the Jays' crowded OF/DH situation, the 26-year-old's playing time could depend as much on his ability to avoid last season's defensive struggles in left field as it does on his production at the plate.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Big day at dish•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Possibly entering season in platoon•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Enters camp in job battle•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Pops homer in second straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs 21st homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Subs in and goes deep•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it