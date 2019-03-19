Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

He took Daniel Norris deep in the first inning for his first blast of the spring. Hernandez is now slashing an impressive .405/.463/.514 through 14 games, but given the Jays' crowded OF/DH situation, the 26-year-old's playing time could depend as much on his ability to avoid last season's defensive struggles in left field as it does on his production at the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories