Hernandez went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Monday's 4-1 win over the Nationals.

All four Toronto runs scored on solo shots, with Hernandez leading the power surge. The 27-year-old has gone 5-for-17 to begin the season, with four of his five hits going for extra bases (two doubles and two homers), but his 0:7 BB:K suggests the hot streak won't last.