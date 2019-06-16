Hernandez went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and a walk in Sunday's 12-0 win over the Astros.

Hernandez launched a three-run shot in the sixth inning before adding a solo homer for good measure in the ninth. The 26-year-old outfielder still has just six home runs and 22 RBI on the year and doesn't hold much value in most fantasy formats.