Hernandez (illness) was cleared to return to team facilities Friday but needs a few days to build up before returning to game action, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hernandez has been out for two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 test. He's unlikely to miss many more games, though it's not clear exactly when the Blue Jays expect him to return.
