Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Red Sox.

Hernandez opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning. He then got aboard with a single and scored on a Vladimir Guerrero homer in the sixth. Hernandez added an RBI single in the seventh and scored on Joe Panik's double to give the Blue Jays a 7-6 lead at the time. The 27-year-old Hernandez is at 14 homers, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored and five stolen bases while slashing .308/.358/.637 in 39 games.