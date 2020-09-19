Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored during an 8-7 loss to the Phillies in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-2 with a walk in the matinee, Hernandez took David Hale deep in the fourth inning of the nightcap to get the Jays on the board. The three hits were his first in three games since coming off IL, and on the season he's slashing .306/.357/.637 -- career highs in all three categories -- with 15 homers and 28 RBI through 42 games.