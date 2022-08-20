Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-0 win over the Yankees.

He took Jameson Taillon deep in the fourth inning, giving the Blue jays some insurance runs as Kevin Gausman and the bullpen combined for a shutout. Hernandez has cooled down a bit in August, batting only .254 (15-for-59) through 16 games, but nine of his hits have gone for extra bases including four of his 18 homers on the year.

