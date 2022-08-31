Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.
His sixth-inning blast off Brendon Little erased a 2-1 deficit and proved to be the game-winning hit. Hernandez has cooled down in August, slashing .230/.287/.460 over 24 games, but he still sits one long ball shy of his second straight 20-homer season and the fourth of his career.
