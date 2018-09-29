Hernandez went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-6 win over the Rays.

The homer was his 21st of the year, while the steal was only his fifth. Hernandez has been limping to the finish line on the season, going 1-for-19 over his prior nine games, but the Jays are already well aware of his streaky nature. The 25-year-old should still head into next spring as one of the favorites for a starting job in what could be a crowded outfield in Toronto.