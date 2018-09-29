Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs 21st homer
Hernandez went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-6 win over the Rays.
The homer was his 21st of the year, while the steal was only his fifth. Hernandez has been limping to the finish line on the season, going 1-for-19 over his prior nine games, but the Jays are already well aware of his streaky nature. The 25-year-old should still head into next spring as one of the favorites for a starting job in what could be a crowded outfield in Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Subs in and goes deep•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Drives in two•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Knocks in run vs. Tampa Bay•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Slugs 19th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Out of lineup Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....