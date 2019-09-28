Play

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk Friday against the Rays.

Hernandez brought his club within a run in the seventh inning with a two-run shot over the wall in right field, but Tampa Bay would go on to clinch a postseason berth with a 6-2 victory. He sits with 24 home runs, 61 RBI and five stolen bases through 123 contests this year.

