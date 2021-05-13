Hernandez went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk Wednesday against Atlanta.

Hernandez powered the Blue Jays to victory by blasting a solo home run in the seventh inning followed by a two-run shot in the ninth frame. He now has five long balls on the season, three of which have come in his last five games. Overall, Hernandez has managed a .293/.338/.507 line with 11 runs scored and 17 RBI across 80 plate appearances.