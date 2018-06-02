Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a triple, one RBI and a run scored in Friday's loss to Detroit.

Hernandez knocked in a run on an RBI triple in the sixth inning, but the Blue Jays would ultimately fall 5-2. He's put together a .257/.304/.520 batting line with eight home runs and 24 RBI through 41 games this season.

