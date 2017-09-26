Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

The outfielder is on quite a roll as the season winds down. Over his last six games, Hernandez has three home runs, seven RBI and seven runs. He continues to strike out at an incredibly high rate, but in formats that don't count the whiffs, Hernandez is a top fantasy option for the time being.