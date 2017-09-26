Hernandez went 1-for-4 with two RBI, one run and a walk in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

The outfielder is on quite a roll as the season winds down. Over his last six games, Hernandez has three home runs, seven RBI and seven runs. He continues to strike out at an incredibly high rate, but in leagues that aren't hurt by the punch outs, Hernandez is a top fantasy option for the time being.