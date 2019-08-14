Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Rangers.

Hernandez took Shawn Kelley deep in the sixth inning for his 19th home run of the season. Despite a disappointing .225/.299/.456 line across 341 plate appearances this season, Hernandez has been very hot at the dish of late. In his last five games, he's managed four home runs, a double, five runs scored and seven RBI. With Lourdes Gurriel (quad) sidelined, Hernandez should continue to get regular at-bats in the Blue Jays' outfield.

