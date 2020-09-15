Manager Charlie Montoyo said Tuesday that Hernandez (oblique) could return "any day after [Wednesday]," Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez ran the bases Tuesday and will take live at-bats Wednesday. If all goes well, his return to action could be imminent as the Blue Jays compete for a playoff spot. Once he returns, he should reclaim his spot as a staple in Toronto's lineup.