Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Could return to outfield Tuesday
Manager Charlie Montoyo said that Hernandez (groin) could be ready to play the outfield as soon as Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Montoyo noted that Hernandez is feeling better after tweaking his groin last week, which explains the team's decision to include him in the lineup for Monday's split-squad game with the Pirates as a designated hitter. Assuming he makes it through that contest unscathed, Hernandez should be able to reclaim a spot in the outfield by the end of the week. Hernandez doesn't look in any real danger of missing Opening Day.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Back in lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Nursing sore groin•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Dabbling at first base•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Big game in season finale•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs 24th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Situated on bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...