Manager Charlie Montoyo said that Hernandez (groin) could be ready to play the outfield as soon as Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Montoyo noted that Hernandez is feeling better after tweaking his groin last week, which explains the team's decision to include him in the lineup for Monday's split-squad game with the Pirates as a designated hitter. Assuming he makes it through that contest unscathed, Hernandez should be able to reclaim a spot in the outfield by the end of the week. Hernandez doesn't look in any real danger of missing Opening Day.