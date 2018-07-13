Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Cranks two-run homer
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Boston.
Hernandez got his team on the board early with his first-inning shot, but things fell apart not long after. The 25-year-old outfielder has been a nice surprise for Toronto and fantasy owners during the 2018 campaign. He has 40 extra-base hits with an .816 OPS in 297 at-bats this season.
