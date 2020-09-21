Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.
Hernandez's 16th long ball of the season came in the seventh inning of Sunday's win, pushing Toronto's lead to 6-1. The 27-year-old outfielder is rocking a .994 OPS with 30 RBI and 30 runs scored in his breakout campaign.
