General manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday that Hernandez has been working out at first base during the offseason, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hernandez has exclusively played the outfield during his nine-year professional career, but he looks like he'll at least be in line to experiment at first base during spring training in any attempt to add some versatility. Atkins also said that Hernandez has been taking grounders at second base, but the 27-year-old is being viewed as more of an emergency option at that position. Hernandez delivered some interesting counting stats -- namely, 26 home runs and six steals -- in his 464 plate appearances a season ago, but his .230/.306/.472 slash line (102 wRC+) barely made him a league-average contributor from a real-life standpoint.