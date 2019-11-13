Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Dabbling at first base
General manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday that Hernandez has been working out at first base during the offseason, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hernandez has exclusively played the outfield during his nine-year professional career, but he looks like he'll at least be in line to experiment at first base during spring training in any attempt to add some versatility. Atkins also said that Hernandez has been taking grounders at second base, but the 27-year-old is being viewed as more of an emergency option at that position. Hernandez delivered some interesting counting stats -- namely, 26 home runs and six steals -- in his 464 plate appearances a season ago, but his .230/.306/.472 slash line (102 wRC+) barely made him a league-average contributor from a real-life standpoint.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Big game in season finale•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs 24th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Situated on bench•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Delivers three-run homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Slugs two-run homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...