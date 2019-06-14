Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Day off Friday
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
Hernandez started all eight games since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo last week, posting a .273/.294/.485 slash line in that stretch. Randal Grichuk will start in center field Friday while Brandon Drury takes over in right.
