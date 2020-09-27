Hernandez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.
Hernandez started the last 11 games since returning from the injured list in mid-September and will receive a breather for the regular-season finale. Jonathan Davis receives the start in right field Sunday, batting eighth.
