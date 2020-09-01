Hernandez is not in the lineup Tuesday against Miami.
Hernandez owns a .985 OPS on the season and is riding a 12-game hitting streak, but that doesn't make him immune from the occasional day off. Derek Fisher gets the start in right field in this one.
