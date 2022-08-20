Hernandez has a bruised left foot and X-rays were negative Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
He exited Saturday's contest against the Yankees late in the game after fouling a ball off his foot. The Blue Jays will see how Hernandez's foot feels Sunday morning before determining his status for the series finale.
