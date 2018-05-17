Hernandez was held out of Thursday's starting lineup due to a sore back, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hernandez will get the night off and should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's tilt. Over the past seven games, the outfielder is hitting .357/.400/.679 with two home runs and four RBI.

