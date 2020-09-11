Hernandez is was diagnosed with a mild left oblique strain and will take part in rotational work Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 27-year-old was expected to miss significant time after his initial MRI earlier this week revealed the oblique strain, but the secondary results brought back more encouraging news. Hernandez remains without a timetable for his return, but the fact he's already beginning to work through rotation drills is a good sign he may return before the end of the regular season.