Hernandez will undergo a second MRI on his oblique once the swelling goes down, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Previous reports suggested that the injury Hernandez was dealing with was actually a rib issue, but it's instead an oblique problem. He's reportedly feeling a bit better Monday, but given that he's still too swollen for an MRI to be useful, the prognosis doesn't seem particularly good. Even a moderate oblique strain would likely end his season. He's still yet to be officially placed on the injured list, but that will probably happen once he undergoes a second MRI.