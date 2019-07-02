Hernandez is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against Boston due to a sore right shoulder, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays are optimistic that Hernandez's absence will be brief, though the timing of the All-Star break means that a trip to the injured list could make sense if Hernandez is expected to miss more than a few days. Brandon Drury starts in Hernandez's absence, playing right field and pushing Randal Grichuk to center.