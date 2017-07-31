Hernandez was traded to the Blue Jays with outfielder Norichika Aoki in exchange for left-handed pitcher Francisco Liriano, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Although Liriano is the centerpiece of the trade, Hernandez is certainly a solid return for Toronto. The 24-year-old outfielder split time between center and right field for Triple-A Fresno this season, slashing .279/.369/.485 with 12 homers and 12 steals in 79 games. Long story short, he's a top-20 organizational prospect who could be up in the majors later this season and could move into a regular role when an outfield spot opens up with the Blue Jays.