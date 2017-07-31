Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Dealt to Toronto
Hernandez was traded to the Blue Jays with outfielder Norichika Aoki in exchange for left-handed pitcher Francisco Liriano, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Although Liriano is the centerpiece of the trade, Hernandez is certainly a solid return for Toronto. The 24-year-old outfielder split time between center and right field for Triple-A Fresno this season, slashing .279/.369/.485 with 12 homers and 12 steals in 79 games. Long story short, he's a top-20 organizational prospect who could be up in the majors later this season and could move into a regular role when an outfield spot opens up with the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Astros' Teoscar Hernandez: Brought off DL but demoted•
-
Astros' Teoscar Hernandez: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Teoscar Hernandez: With Triple-A affiliate•
-
Astros' Teoscar Hernandez: Hits 10-day DL•
-
Astros' Teoscar Hernandez: Diagnosed with knee contusion•
-
Astros' Teoscar Hernandez: Carted off field Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...