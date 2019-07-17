Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Hernandez delivered a three-run home run off Andrew Cashner in the second inning, his ninth long ball of the season. Prior to this strong effort, Hernandez had managed just five hits -- two for extra-bases -- in 24 July plate appearances. As a result, he had lost playing time of late to the likes of Billy McKinney and Brandon Drury. Hernandez is now hitting .200/.261/.364 across 245 plate appearances for the season.