Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

After going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts during Wednesday's loss to the Giants, Hernandez is hitting just .189 with a 29.8 percent strikeout rate through 39 games this season. As such, he'll return to the minors to work through his struggles at the plate before likely rejoining the Blue Jays at a later point in the season. Richard Urena was recalled from Buffalo in a corresponding move, while Brandon Drury, Randal Grichuk and Billy McKinney are likely to make up Toronto's outfield moving forward.

