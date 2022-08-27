Hernandez was removed from Friday's game against the Angels due to a left foot contusion, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hernandez fouled a ball off his left foot during his at-bat in the bottom of the first inning, and he was replaced defensively in the top of the third. The 29-year-old also dealt with a bruised left foot last weekend, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any additional time due to his current injury.