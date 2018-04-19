Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Double shy of cycle Wednesday
Hernandez went 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's rout of the Royals.
Hernandez came up in the eighth inning needing a double to complete the cycle, but he struck out for his only blemish in what was otherwise a terrific day. He's started and hit second in all four games since being called up from Triple-A Buffalo, and has responded with three multi-hit efforts and five extra-base hits in that span. Hitting like that, Hernandez will remain a mainstay near the top of the Toronto lineup until he starts to cool off.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Recalled from Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Will open season in minors•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches first homer of spring•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Keeps raking Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Making case for 2018 starting role•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches two more homers•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...