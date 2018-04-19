Hernandez went 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's rout of the Royals.

Hernandez came up in the eighth inning needing a double to complete the cycle, but he struck out for his only blemish in what was otherwise a terrific day. He's started and hit second in all four games since being called up from Triple-A Buffalo, and has responded with three multi-hit efforts and five extra-base hits in that span. Hitting like that, Hernandez will remain a mainstay near the top of the Toronto lineup until he starts to cool off.