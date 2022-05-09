Hernandez went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Guardians.
He got the Blue Jays on the board with a two-run single in the first inning, his first RBI since coming off the injured list Saturday. Hernandez has struck out four times in seven at-bats since his return, so he hasn't quite found his swing yet, but hitting cleanup behind George Springer, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero should afford him plenty of chances to make up for lost time.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Starting in Game 2•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: On bench for matinee•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Reinstated from 10-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Another rehab game on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Remains out of lineup•