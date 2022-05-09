Hernandez went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Guardians.

He got the Blue Jays on the board with a two-run single in the first inning, his first RBI since coming off the injured list Saturday. Hernandez has struck out four times in seven at-bats since his return, so he hasn't quite found his swing yet, but hitting cleanup behind George Springer, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero should afford him plenty of chances to make up for lost time.