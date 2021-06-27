Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run, two additional RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's win over the Orioles.

Hernandez endured eight straight games without a homer but ended that streak with his long ball during the third inning off Keegan Akin. That's not the only way he made his presence felt, however, as he also delivered a two-run single that scored both Santiago Espinal and Marcus Semien in the bottom of the sixth. The 28-year-old slugger now has 11 homers on the season, but he's been seeing the ball well of late too and has at least one knock in all but one of his last 10 games.