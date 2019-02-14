Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Enters camp in job battle
Hernandez and Billy McKinney will compete for the Blue Jays' starting left field job, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports reports.
Hernandez and McKinney are set to battle for the final starting spot, with Randal Grichuk and Kevin Pillar expected to round out Toronto's outfield to open the season. The 26-year-old hit .239/.302/.468 with 22 homers in 134 games last season, though he struck out in 31.2 percent of his plate appearances and graded out poorly on defense, so he seems more likely to open the season in a reserve role.
