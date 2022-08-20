Hernandez exited Saturday's game against the Yankees after fouling a ball off his left foot, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
He went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts before exiting. Whit Merrifield replaced Hernandez in right field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs 18th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Receives rare rest day•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Gets aboard thrice•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Homers again Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Belts 15th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches 14th homer•