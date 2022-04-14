Hernandez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees with left side discomfort, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Hernandez had some issues dueing his at-bat in the sixth inning, but he waived off the training staff before grounding out. The 29-year-old then appeared to be in pain when heading to the dugout and didn't return to the outfield for the following frame. The specifics and severity of the injury have yet to be determined, but the obvious concern is an oblique injury. Hernandez should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.