Hernandez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox. He is expected to miss "serious time" due to an undisclosed injury, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

This is a devastating blow to the surprisingly-competitive Blue Jays. Hernandez has been the driving force behind the team's success; he homered again Saturday to move into a three-way tie for the major-league league. Derek Fisher will start in right field as Hernandez heads for an MRI to determine to full extent of the injury.