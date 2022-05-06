Hernandez (oblique) has arrived in Cleveland and is expected to be available for the Blue Jays' weekend series against the Guardians, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Hernandez played in a final rehab game at Single-A Dunedin on Thursday, and he ultimately went 5-for-11 with two homers, two doubles, four runs, four RBI and a steal over three minor-league matchups during his rehab assignment. The 29-year-old should be reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland.