Hernandez felt good after taking batting practice Tuesday, saying he no longer feels his oblique strain at all, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Hernandez has missed just shy of two weeks with the injury. In addition to batting practice, he also went through fielding drills in the outfield Tuesday, so it appears as though he's not too far from a return. He may still need a few more days to recover his timing and feel at the plate, however, and the Blue Jays have yet to set a specific date for his return.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Slated for live BP•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Begins hitting progression•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Likely bound for IL•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: MRI on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Exits with side discomfort•