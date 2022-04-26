Hernandez felt good after taking batting practice Tuesday, saying he no longer feels his oblique strain at all, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Hernandez has missed just shy of two weeks with the injury. In addition to batting practice, he also went through fielding drills in the outfield Tuesday, so it appears as though he's not too far from a return. He may still need a few more days to recover his timing and feel at the plate, however, and the Blue Jays have yet to set a specific date for his return.