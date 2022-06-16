Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

Hernandez went deep in the third inning and added a steal in after his single in the eighth. He extended his hitting streak to eight games Wednesday, posting a .353 average (12-for-34) in that span. The outfielder continues to rebound from a poor stretch in May, and he's gotten his slash line up to .252/.308/.408 with four homers, three stolen bases, 20 RBI and 16 runs scored through 159 plate appearances.