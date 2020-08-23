Hernandez went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, three walks, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.
Hernandez opened up the scoring with a solo homer off Josh Fleming in the second inning. He walked in each of his next three plate appearances and also added a pair of stolen bases in the sixth inning. The outfielder now has four stolen bases while pacing the Blue Jays in homers (10) and RBI (18).
