Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Twins.

His eighth-inning shot off Adalberto Mejia -- Hernandez's first homer of the year -- provided the Jays with the winning runs on the night. The outfielder has three multi-hit performances in his last seven games, compiling a .320/.333/.480 slash line over that stretch, and while he still has plenty of rough edges to his game -- he got picked off first base Monday when he mistakenly thought Brandon Drury has drawn a walk on ball three -- Hernandez seems locked into a starting spot and could be poised to go on a tear.

