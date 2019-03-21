Hernandez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

Hitting third in a lineup that featured most of the Jays' likely Opening Day starters -- if not necessarily the exact Opening Day batting order -- Hernandez went yard for the second straight spring game. The 26-year-old now boasts a .400/.478/.575 slash line through 46 plate appearances, and he remains an interesting fantasy sleeper in an offense that could be better than advertised, especially once Vlad Guerrero Jr. (oblique) joins the party.