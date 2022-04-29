Hernandez (oblique) is going through a full workout Friday and is hitting off a pitching machine, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old took swings in the cage Thursday and will continue through his rehab progression this weekend. If all goes well Friday, Hernandez may take live batting practice Saturday, which could be one of the final steps of his rehab program before being activated from the injured list.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Will hit in cage Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Feels good after batting practice•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Slated for live BP•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Begins hitting progression•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Likely bound for IL•