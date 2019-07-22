Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Gets breather
Hernandez is not in Monday's lineup against the Indians, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hernandez has started the past six games for Toronto, going 8-for-21 (.381) with four home runs during that stretch. Billy McKinney is starting in the outfield and hitting ninth in his place.
