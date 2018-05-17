Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Gets first day off Thursday
Hernandez is out of the lineup Thursday against the A's.
Hernandez will head to the bench for the first time since his promotion to the majors in mid-April. Since joining the Blue Jays, the 25-year-old has carved out an everyday role for himself thanks to his solid .272/.324/.560 slash line to go with seven homers and three steals in 30 games.
