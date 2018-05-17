Hernandez is out of the lineup Thursday against the A's.

Hernandez will head to the bench for the first time since his promotion to the majors in mid-April. Since joining the Blue Jays, the 25-year-old has carved out an everyday role for himself thanks to his solid .272/.324/.560 slash line to go with seven homers and three steals in 30 games.

